Medical Marijuana appeals dwindling, program attorney reports, more money going to Veterans Commission

A House Veterans Committee will vote next week on a bill to allow the Legislature to check how much money is going from Medical Marijuana taxes to the Veterans Commission. When voters approved a constitutional amendment to allow cannabis for medical use, it also approved where the money goes. Medical marijuana program deputy director Amy Moore addressed concerns about spending incoming money on legal appeals from rejected pot dispensaries and growers. She says the complaints were expected and planned for. Moore also says the appeals are being resolved and are thinning out.

Moore says the outcomes look good for the agency when it comes to appeals on how they scored business applicants. Program Director Lyndall Fraker estimates the Veterans Commission could receive $27 million during the first two years of medical marijuana sales.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!