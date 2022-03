A Metropolis, IL man has been arrested for attempted murder. Metropolis Police say 37-year-old Justin Eades shot a person at about 1:00 a.m. Wednesday at home on Oak Drive. The victim is expected to recover. Eades was taken into custody late Wednesday after a manhunt. He also faces a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

