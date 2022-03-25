Missouri House advances legalized online and casino sports wagering

Missouri is closer to allowing its residents to legally wager on sports. HB 2502 got the green light from the full State House of Representatives Wednesday. It would allow fans to use their mobile device to bet through online sites like DraftKings and it would bring sports betting counters to the state’s casinos. It’s estimated to bring some $10 million a year in tax revenue to our state. Representative Wes Rogers says it’s bigger than just tax revenue.

The measure needs final passage in the House before advancing to the Missouri Senate.

