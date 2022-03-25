Missourians could get six-month tax holiday on all motor fuel sales

Two state lawmakers are trying to reduce the pain at the gas pump. Representatives Travis Fitzwater and Adam Schwadron are proposing to give Missourians a one-time six-month tax holiday on all motor fuel sales. Fitzwater says Missourians are struggling through inflation and increasing costs of gas.

The Missouri Department of Transportation says the bill could result in a reduction of transportation funding of about 1.3-billion in state and federal dollars. A Missouri House committee has not yet voted on the bills.

