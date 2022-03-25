MO Senate crosses a major hurdle – passage of a Congressional redistricting plan

The Missouri Senate has passed a Congressional redistricting bill. After weeks of gridlock among Missouri Republicans, Senators were able to pass a plan that includes six likely Republican Congressional seats and two Democratic ones. State Senator Bob Onder has been one of the leading opponents of the plan.

Senate Republican Leader Caleb Rowden says not many Senators love the bill, but they passed one the only way that they could. The next stop for the bill is the Missouri House.

