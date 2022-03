A University of Missouri Extension report finds that more residents are commuting farther to work than they were 20 years ago. Assistant Professor Alan Spell says in 2002 about four in ten were working outside their home county and by 2019 more than half were “out-commuting”:

Spell acknowledges that a lot of Missourians worked from home the past couple years, but he says remote work is not an option for the majority of employees.

