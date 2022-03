Sales tax on diapers and period products could be reduced or tossed out in Missouri. A state House committee is reviewing whether to support the bipartisan plan sponsored by State Representatives Dottie Bailey, Rasheen Aldridge and Mark Sharp. Bailey says with inflation on the rise, we have some desperate times approaching.

The committee has not yet voted on the bill.

