Sen. Roy Blunt says he’s working to improve access to mental health

Republican U.S. Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri is teaming with a Democratic senator to urge support for their legislation that would expand the Excellence in Mental Health Act. The bipartisan effort expands the program to include addiction treatment. It would make money available for the creation of Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics across at least ten states, including ours. It’s estimated that twenty percent of Americans have a behavioral, diagnosable and often treatable issue.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!