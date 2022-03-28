Arrest made in connection to Malden shooting 

A juvenile is in custody in connection to a shooting last week in Malden. Assistant Chief of Police with the Malden Department of Public Safety Major Bobby Jones reports that on March 20th, officers responded to a report of shots fired on North Madison Street around 3:35 AM. During the investigation, officers located a 20-year-old gunshot victim at a hospital in Cape Girardeau. Jones says that officers learned that the shooting stemmed from an argument that began at a Malden area concert. As a result of the argument, a 17-year-old boy shot the victim in the abdomen with a handgun and then fired several more shots at a vehicle. The juvenile was taken into custody and officers recovered the firearm used in the shooting. Formal charges were filed through the Dunklin County Juvenile Office. The victim was treated and later released from the hospital.

