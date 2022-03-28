East Prairie man sentenced to 35 years for attempted sex crimes against a child
An East Prairie man will spend the next 35 years in prison for making arrangements to have sex with a child in southern Illinois. Federal prosecutors say 38-year-old Jason Rodriquez, formerly known as Jason Smith, used an online dating website to connect with an undercover agent who was posing as a man willing to let strangers have sex with his 8-year-old daughter in exchange for $150. Rodriquez eventually talked with the undercover agent on the phone and agreed to travel to Marion, IL from St. Louis, where he worked as a nurse, to complete the deal. When Rodriquez arrived in Marion on Saturday, he was arrested. After his arrest, law enforcement found $150 and an unopened bag of candy in his vehicle, which Rodriquez was told the 8-year-old would be expecting. Law enforcement also found over 20,000 pictures and videos of child pornography on Rodriquez’s cell phone.