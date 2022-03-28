Free mental health first aid training is being offered to Missouri K-12 schools. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is using federal relief funding to team up with Mental Health First Aid Missouri to offer the training. Amy Bartels, with Mental Health First Aid Missouri, says early intervention is key to getting someone help and on the road to recovery.

Courses are available virtually or in-person by going to MHFAMissouri.org.

