Missouri River repairs continue three years after the “Great Flood of 2019”

Repairs continue to and along the Missouri River still from the Flood of 2019. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continues to assess the damage to the 735-mile navigable river. Program manager for the Missouri River Dane Morris says the agency’s Kansas City District has received almost 280-million dollars under the Infrastructure Law to make the repairs. He says crews have been on the job but it is certainly not an overnight fix.

