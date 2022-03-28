Sen. Josh Hawley says the U.S. must help drag Russia “to its knees”

As President Joe Biden returns to the U.S. from visiting U.S. troops in Poland, Missouri Senator Josh Hawley is calling for more support for Ukraine. A recent Associated Press poll shows a majority of Americans think the president should be doing more to help defend Ukraine against Vladimir Putin’s Russian invasion. Senator Hawley says he remains hopeful that the U.S. and allies will give the Ukrainians what they need to drive the Russians out.

