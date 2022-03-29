Effort to boost MO’s minimum teacher pay has been derailed

Missouri’s K-12 public school teachers might not get a base pay increase after all. The Missouri House Budget Committee has removed the governor’s plan to boost the minimum pay from the current 25-thousand-dollars to 38-thousand-dollars annually. The minimum has not been increased in about 16 years. Committee chairman Cody Smith agrees that teachers should be paid more but he questions if Governor Parson’s 22-million-dollar plan is the best way to go.

The committee still backs designating 20-million-dollars for teacher recruitment and retention grants.

