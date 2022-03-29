Legalized adult marijuana use bill touts criminal justice reform

Today, the only form of marijuana use in Missouri is for medicinal purposes, but that will change if State Representative Ron Hicks gets his way. He is behind the more than 70-page bill being called the “Cannabis Freedom Act.” HB 27-04 addresses issues far beyond making pot legal for recreational use as it covers issues of taxation, regulation and criminal justice reform. One of the many features of the bipartisan bill would allow for the forgiveness of some past marijuana offenses.

Opponents of legalized adult-use marijuana say it’s a public health and safety risk and some are simply morally opposed to it.

