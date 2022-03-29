Oran woman killed in Cape County crash

An Oran woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash Thursday in Cape Girardeau County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Route AB, 1 mile east of Dutchtown, as the eastbound vehicle driven by 38-year-old Harvey Jacobs, of Poplar Bluff, hit the westbound vehicle operated by a 16-year-old girl from Advance traveling in the opposite lane. Jacobs’s vehicle crossed the center of the road and hit the westbound vehicle driven by 48-year-old Terri Gramlisch. Gramlisch was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later by Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan. Jacobs sustained serious injuries and was flown by Air Evac to a St. Louis hospital. There were no reported injuries for the 16-year-old girl. This is the 15th fatality for Troop E this year.

