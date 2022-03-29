PB High School employee on paid leave following misconduct

An employee of the Poplar Bluff High School has been placed on paid leave following alleged misconduct. Few details have been made available, however Poplar Bluff R-1 School Superintendent Dr. Scott Dill stated that the district is actively cooperating with local law enforcement to investigate allegations related to a breach of board policy, regarding the conduct of an employee at the high school. The safety and well-being of students are of the utmost importance to the district. The allegations relate to a “breach of board policy regarding the professional conduct” of an employee at the high school related to a student. The investigation is still in its initial stages. The allegations were made Thursday and the employee was immediately placed on paid administrative leave. The district is doing an internal investigation and it will move forward as quickly as possible. As part of district policy, a report was also immediately made to the Poplar Bluff Police Department.

