State Rep. Derek Grier to Not Seek Reelection

State Representative Derek Grier announced today that 2022 will mark his final year in office as a member of the Missouri House of Representatives. Grier, who was first elected to the House in 2016, officially confirmed he will not seek a fourth and final term as he shifts his focus to the successful real estate brokerage he and his wife continue to grow.

“The six years I have served in the House have been such a rewarding experience. I feel truly blessed to have been able to represent the great people of the 100th district and I thank them for all of the incredible support they have given me,” said Grier, R-Chesterfield. “At the same time, I’ve now spent the last decade in public service with both the House and the Chesterfield City Council. I’m extremely proud that I have been able to accomplish everything I set out to do when I first ran for office. The time is right to shift gears to spend more time with my family and put all of my energy into growing our brokerage. Last year, Entrepreneur Magazine rated Realty ONE Group as the top real estate franchise in the country. We have a tremendous opportunity to transform the St. Louis and St. Charles market and transform the lives of all the agents we serve. I am excited to focus on giving those agents the tools, resources, coaching, and mentorship they need to thrive.”

Grier, who currently chairs the House Economic Development Committee, has had a successful career as a legislator as he has focused his efforts on encouraging entrepreneurial growth and developing Missouri’s workforce by reducing the regulatory burden on both employers and employees. Grier also helped to form the Friends of the United Kingdom (UK) Caucus to support and grow the vibrant economic, scientific, academic and cultural connections between Missouri and the UK.

“When I first ran for office I did so because I wanted to make a difference for my community and my district. That continues to be my goal with every endeavor I undertake, but I’m now confident that my best path forward to help my community is by focusing on my business and the positive impact it can have. I want to thank my family and all of those who have stood beside me on this journey. I would not be where I am today without them. I look forward to writing this next chapter in my life that will continue to focus on service and a commitment to bettering my community,” said Grier.

