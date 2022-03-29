Two face charges for stealing trailer loads of property

Trailer loads of stolen property have been recovered, and two Stoddard County residents have been arrested and charged following a multijurisdictional investigation in Scott County. 37-year-old Mitchell Kennard and 39-year-old Lindsey Huckstep, of Dexter, are each charged with class D felony of second-degree burglary and stealing. Both have bonds of $25,000 cash or surety. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received information about a suspect vehicle that was seen at several burglaries of storage units in Chaffee and Cape Girardeau County. Detectives made contact with two subjects — Kennard and Huckstep. Huckstep had two active City of Miner, Missouri, warrants and was taken into custody, Drury said. While on scene, Chaffee Police Department contacted Scott County and advised that charges had been filed against Kennard and Huckstep for burglary and stealing. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

