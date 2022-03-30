Cairo, IL man charged for alleged sexual assault of a minor

The Southern Illinoisan reports that a Cairo, IL man has been arrested and charged for alleged sexual assault of a minor. 22-year-old Tereaune Kincaid has been charged by Alexander County, Illinois State’s Attorney with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, a Class X felony. ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 was requested on Jan. 6 to investigate an incident where a 13-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by an adult. Through the course of the investigation, DCI was able to locate evidence that supported the claim. A warrant was then issued for Kincaid and the bond was set at $250,000 and 10% to apply. On Thursday, police arrested Kincaid on the warrant and he was transported to the Pulaski County Jail. This is an open investigation. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 7 Investigations at 618-845-3740, Ext 281.

