Marion, IL man sentenced in Carbondale shooting

A Marion, IL, man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on a weapons charge. 25-year-old Bobby Barnes pleaded guilty to a single charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said the charge stems from a December 2021 incident in Carbondale, IL in which Barnes fired seven shots at a vehicle near the intersection of Main Street and Cedarview. Police found Barnes shortly thereafter hiding in Pyles Fork Creek.

