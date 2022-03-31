Army Corps of Engineers studies how to reduce MO River flooding risks to ag land

Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas are developing a plan to improve the Missouri River’s resiliency after farmland and businesses were destroyed by the historic 2019 flood. District commander for the Kansas City District of the Army Corps of Engineers Colonel Travis Rayfield says they are also doing several studies to reduce recurring damages and improve problem areas.

He says they’ll combine results from those studies and put that into a computer model that will measure how water moves all the way to St. Louis.

