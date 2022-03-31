Blunt: U.S. should do everything it can to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia
Ukraine has been in the fight of its life since Russia invaded the country in February. Missouri U.S. Senator Roy Blunt says the resistance of the Ukraine people has been incredible.
At least 10-thousand Russian troops have reportedly been killed and tens of thousands have been wounded since they invaded Ukraine. Blunt cites about 13,500 troops getting killed over ten years in Afghanistan. He says Russia could lose that many in ten weeks in Ukraine.