Bollinger County teacher charged with alleged sex crimes involving student
The Southeast Missourian reports that an elementary school teacher in Bollinger County has been charged with a felony involving sexual contact with a student. Missouri court records indicate Rachel Baker, of Glen Allen, listed as an elementary teacher on the Woodland School District’s website, was charged with the alleged crime. A warrant was issued for her arrest Saturday. Court records list Ted Liszewski as Baker’s attorney. The case will be in front of Judge Alan Buessink, and a hearing has been set for next month.