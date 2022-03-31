J.J. Williamson dies, first Black Cape Girardeau city council member

The first Black member of Cape Girardeau City Council — representing the municipality’s northeast section — James “J.J.” Williamson, died March 23 in St. Peters at the age of 70. Williamson was a Sikeston native. He was sworn in as Ward 1 Cape Girardeau councilman in 1994, taking office the same year as former Cape Girardeau Mayor Al Spradling III. Williamson’s election, along with that of Richard “Butch” Eggimann and Tom Neumeyer, ushered in a new system of representation on City Council. The city adopted a ward system with the 1994 vote. Previously, all council members were elected on an at-large basis. Williamson is survived by his wife, Patricia, two daughters; three sons; and eight grandchildren. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

