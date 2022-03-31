MO Legislature considering bill to legalize recreational pot

The current Missouri General Assembly could be on the verge of legalizing the adult use of marijuana. The “Cannabis Freedom Act”, sponsored by State Representative Ron Hicks, would allow most non-violent marijuana prosecutions to be dropped and the criminal records of those who’ve been convicted of the same to be cleared. Similar efforts have been made in the past, but Representative Hicks says this more than 70-page bill is not simply a measure to make pot legal.

Opponents of legalized adult use marijuana say it’s a public health and safety risk and some are simply morally opposed to it.

