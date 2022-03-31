MO to end coronavirus ‘crisis’ phase

Missouri is moving out of the coronavirus crisis phase and into pandemic recovery mode, effective Friday. What this means is the state will end its universal contact tracing and individual case investigations. Beginning Friday, Missouri’s online coronavirus dashboard updates will move to weekly instead of daily. During a news conference Wednesday at the Missouri Capitol, Governor Parson says the crisis is over, but COVID-19 is still around.

Parson says virus transmission is at the lowest level since the end of March 2020.

