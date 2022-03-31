Stoddard County jury finds predatory sex offender guilty, will receive 5 life sentences

A Dexter man faces 5 life sentences after a Stoddard County jury finds him guilty of multiple sex crimes. Jerry Pierce was found guilty of four counts of 1st-degree statutory sodomy, one count of 1st-degree statutory rape, and one count of 2nd-degree child molestation. The jury also found Pierce to be a “Predatory Sexual Offender” due to a prior offense against another child in 1983. Because the jury found Pierce to be a predatory sexual offender, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver explained that on five of the counts he is statutorily mandated to receive life sentences for each of those five counts. He faces an additional 15 years for the remaining count. Sentencing is scheduled for May 23, 2022 before the Honorable Robert Mayer.

