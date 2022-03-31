Thursday, March 31st, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



New Haven, CT — A former administrator at the Yale University School of Medicine has pleaded guilty to stealing $40 million from the school in a nearly decade-long computer and electronics purchasing fraud. Federal prosecutors say 42-year-old Jamie Petrone used the money to buy a fleet of luxury cars including Mercedes, Land Rovers, and Cadillac Escalades, numerous properties in several states, and to pay for lavish trips.



She pleaded guilty on Monday to wire fraud and filing false tax returns and faces up to 30 years in prison when she is sentenced in June. Until then, she is free on a $1 million bond. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment. Starting in 2013, prosecutors said Petrone began making numerous small orders of tablet computers and other equipment that were billed to the school.



She would then sell them to a business in New York state and have them send money to the account of a wedding photography and videography company she controlled. Prosecutors say that in 2021 alone, she purchased more than 8,000 tablet computers, all in orders smaller than $10,000. In one 10-week period that year, she ordered $2.1 million worth of equipment. During the eight years that she ran the scam, Petrone told investigators that “90% of her computer-related purchases were fraudulent.”



