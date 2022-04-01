Friday, April 1st, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



United Kingdom — UK fem-tech brand Elvie has devised a unique way to wash away the stigma surrounding female urinary incontinence — by erecting a billboard in London that “pees” on passersby.

“Elvie’s giant ‘peeing’ billboard is bringing the issue out of the shadows and into the spotlight,” Aoife Nally, the company’s chief marketing officer Aoife Nally, told Adweek. Elvie launched the campaign in response to TikTok removing a video of a popular fit-fluencer leaking while lifting due to urinary incontinence — the unintentional passing of urine. In homage to the banned TikTok clip, the pee-SA features a giant cutout of a woman inadvertently springing a leak while squatting. The 20-foot billboard is rigged such that water dribbles from her nether-regions onto pedestrians below like a water park fountain.

Sprinkling pedestrians might seem offputting, however, Elvie finds it important to raise awareness of UI, which reportedly affects “84% of women in the U.K.” and more than 60% of women in the US. Experts speculate that the condition — of which there are four different types — disproportionately affects women because pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause make loss of bladder control more likely.

