ISP celebrates 100 year anniversary

To celebrate its official 100th year anniversary, the Illinois State Police will conduct an Uncasing and Activation of the Official Colors Ceremony on April 1, 2022. While the event is not open to the public, media are invited to join us.

WHO: Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly

Fraternal Order of Police Troopers Lodge 41 President Joe Moon

Illinois State Police Command Officer’s Association Steve Lyddon

Retired State Police Association of Illinois Delmar Buske

Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation Ron Cooley

WHEN: Friday, April 1, 2022

1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Bank of Springfield Center

1 Convention Center Plaza

Springfield, Illinois 62701

The Illinois Department of Central Management Services Office of Communication and Information video recording of the news event can be found by clicking on this link:

Broadcast Quality Video Files – Video & Satellite (illinois.gov)

