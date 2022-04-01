ISP celebrates 100 year anniversary
To celebrate its official 100th year anniversary, the Illinois State Police will conduct an Uncasing and Activation of the Official Colors Ceremony on April 1, 2022. While the event is not open to the public, media are invited to join us.
WHO: Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly
Fraternal Order of Police Troopers Lodge 41 President Joe Moon
Illinois State Police Command Officer’s Association Steve Lyddon
Retired State Police Association of Illinois Delmar Buske
Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation Ron Cooley
WHEN: Friday, April 1, 2022
1:00 p.m.
WHERE: Bank of Springfield Center
1 Convention Center Plaza
Springfield, Illinois 62701
The Illinois Department of Central Management Services Office of Communication and Information video recording of the news event can be found by clicking on this link:
Broadcast Quality Video Files – Video & Satellite (illinois.gov)