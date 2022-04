With the redistricting issue out of the way for now, the Missouri Senate is considering other issues. Senator Holly Rehder is still trying to make it legal for agencies and organizations to distribute hypodermic needles for drug addicts.

Similar legislation has been pushed over the past few years. Senator Greg Razer says he thinks such a move is a good idea.

