Perryville woman charged in infant’s death

A Perryville woman has been charged with a felony in relation to a child’s death. On March 26th around noon, the Perryville Police Department was notified by a social worker from St. Louis Children’s Hospital of an 8-month-old girl that had been transported from Perryville with injuries indicative of abuse. The social worker said the infant had been presented to Perry County Memorial Hospital unresponsive and was resuscitated there. Injuries included head trauma and possible bruising on multiple areas of the body. Detectives from the department responded to the hospital, interviewed family members, and began an investigation into possible abuse. It was discovered the mother of the child had left the 8-month-old in the care of their female roommate until the father returned home from work about an hour after the mother left for work. The father discovered the child unresponsive in the bedroom and took the child to the hospital. The child had passed away due to her injuries on March 28th. The next day detectives were able to locate the female suspect and with the assistance of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officer to translate, were able to conduct an interview. Due to the information obtained through the interview an arrest was made on 23-year-old Blanca Ramirez. She has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in a death and transported to Perry County Sheriff’s Office to await her court date or until bond is posted. Her bond is set at $100,000.00 cash only.

