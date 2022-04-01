Suspect in Poplar Bluff school investigation found dead

A Poplar Bluff School District teacher who was currently on administrative leave and under investigation by law enforcement was found dead Wednesday morning. Softball head coach and baseball assistant coach 37-year-old Joel McDuffey died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and it is believed that he died sometime on Tuesday. McDuffey was discovered shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday in his home by deputies with the Butler County Sheriff’s Department, who were attempting to serve an ex parte order. An ex parte order is a temporary order of protection issued by a court. Through the death investigation, the sheriff’s department learned McDuffey was the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Poplar Bluff Police Department in relation to misconduct involving a student or students. A joint investigation was conducted by the coroner’s office and the sheriff’s department. You can learn more in the Daily American Republic.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!