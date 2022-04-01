The ball is back in the MO Senate’s court on a Congressional redistricting plan
The Missouri House has again declined the Senate's version of the bill and has requested that a group of lawmakers find a compromise. The move comes after the Senate voted unanimously Wednesday to oppose going to the negotiating table. Representative Sara Walsh says she is a "no" on the Senate's version.
One of the hard-line Senate Conservatives fighting for a stronger Republican-leaning bill, Senator Bob Onder, says going to the negotiating table with the House is not going to happen.