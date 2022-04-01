Two Sikeston woman face assault, weapons charges after altercation
The Standard Democrat reports that two Sikeston women face assault and weapons charges following an alleged altercation. 28-year-old Darteizsha Wells and 19-year-old Cecilia White were each charged with second-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Around 7 p.m. on March 19, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the 100 block of Cardinal Street in reference to a disturbance with weapons. Upon arrival, officers investigated a large disturbance between several females. Two of the women who were later identified as Wells and White, had lacerations to their arms and facial area, potentially from a knife or cutting object. Wells and White were arrested and charged through the Scott County prosecuting attorney’s office. Bond was set at $50,000, and they posted bond. Wells was scheduled for a court appearance Wednesday, and White’s court date is set for 9 a.m. April 26.