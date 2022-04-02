Menu

Trading Post – April 2

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Farmall H tractor

‘89 Lincoln Town Car – ph #: 573-703-1237

————–

Garage Sale – Twin Lakes Subdivision – 72 & 118 N. Lake Drive – Cape

————–

Buying:  N-scale train sets & pieces – ph #: 573-450-5075

————–

BMW X3 car mat set – $25 – ph #: 573-837-7472

————–

National Geographic magazines – FREE – ph #: 573-545-4521

————–

500 gal propane tank – $350

AKC Registered Alaskan Malamute puppies

Buys: vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

Beagle puppies – 6 weeks old – $60/each – ph #: 573-510-1283

————–

Kodak printer dock – $75

Canon professional camera – w/lenses & case – $850

Sunburst guitar – $750 – ph #: 243-3894

————–

Stereo equipment & speakers – ph #: 573-450-1873

————–

‘00 Ford pickup – $1,000 – ph #: 573-380-4537

————–

John Deere 670 tractor – 4-wd – w/bushhog – $7,500 – ph #: 573-382-1711

————–

Pop-Up camper

Buys & sells: vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: