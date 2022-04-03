Girl Scouts Plant Trees Across the Missouri Heartland

Throughout the entire month of April—local Girl Scouts will be stepping up to the challenge to help save planet Earth. Through our patch program, Girl Scouts save the world by planting one tree at a time. Local Girl Scouts have already started planting trees all over their communities. This is what they had to say about their experience being part of planet conservation:

Troop Leader, Amy, of Troop 70200 said, “We worked with our Parks Department to locate a need in the community for trees to be planted. The girls used teamwork to dig and prepare the hole for their tree. Some girls had never used a shovel before. We discussed the care and maintenance that will need to take place after the tree is planted. We also learned why the parks department only plants certain types of trees. A favorite moment was hearing the girls encouraged each other and communicate to plant their tree.”

Troop 72014 said, “We found a local nursery and purchased a native tree to our area. We contacted the city where we live and they told us the best place to plant it. Then we planted a tree and played in the water.”

This green initiative inspires girls to get outside and give back to their community and encourages them to do their part to help save our planet! It does need to stop there you too can plant a tree to help save the galaxy all April long. Get outside and happy planting!

