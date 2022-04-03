Governor Parson Grants 10 Pardons

Governor Mike Parson granted 10 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

In the interest of privacy, the Governor’s Office will not immediately release the names of the individuals granted clemency so that appropriate communications can be made to families. The information will be made available once families are notified.

