Major League All Star to Host Fitness Sports Clinic in Cape Girardeau

People Organized to Revitalize Community Healing (PORCH) announced that three time Major League Baseball All Star Curtis Granderson will host a Fitness Sports Clinic in Cape Girardeau on May 21, 2022. The Clinic will be held at the Capaha Field for school-aged youth from 7 to 17 years of age with priority given to those who live in South Cape.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our community,” stated Tameka Randle, Executive Director of PORCH. “To have someone of Curtis Granderson’s stature take an interest in our youth is amazing”, added Randle.

Curtis Granderson was a three time All Star (2009, 2011, and 2012) and was selected by fans to play in each of those years. He was awarded the Silver Slugger Award in 2011 – which is given to the best offensive player at each position in each league. Granderson is one of only four Major League Baseball players to ever hit 20 doubles, 20 triples, 20 homeruns, and steal 20 bases in a single season. For his career, Curtis Granderson hit 344 homeruns and 937 RBI’s while playing for the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays.

Curtis Granderson was awarded the Roberto Clemente Award in 2016 – which is awarded annually to the player who represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

Since his retirement from playing professional baseball, Curtis Granderson currently serves as the President of The Players Alliance, a non-profit comprised of 150 Black MLB Players united to create increased opportunities for the Black community in the game of professional baseball. Curtis Granderson is the Founder of the Grand Kids Foundation which gives back to the most economically challenged neighborhoods in America’s communities. He generously gives of his time while hosting baseball camps, speaking, and mentoring the youth.

PORCH is offering sponsorships for this amazing event in order to help defray expenses and ensure this opportunity for South Cape youth, at no charge to them or their families. Any additional monies raised will go towards housing, education, and wellness initiatives in the South Cape Community. Donations to PORCH are tax deductible as it has 501(c)3 status with the Internal Revenue Service.

For information for sponsorship opportunities, please contact Tameka Randle at 573-275-4442 or visit capeporch.org. For information if you are interested in volunteering in the Fitness Sports Clinic, please email capeporch@gmail.com.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!