Rep. Jason Smith, Mississippi River Commission to attend groundbreaking of new Caruthersville Flood wall

What: Groundbreaking of Federally-funded project to replace the Mississippi River floodwall in Caruthersville, Missouri –parts of which are more than 100 years old.



Who: Rep. Jason Smith (Missouri, 8th District)

Mayor Sue Grantham (Caruthersville, Missouri)

Maj. Gen. Diana M. Holland (President, Mississippi River Commission and

Commander, Mississippi Valley Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Mike S. Bernard (Vice President, St. Francis Levee District of Missouri)

Lt. Col. Robert W. Green (Deputy Commander, Memphis District,

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)

Mississippi River Commission

St. Francis Levee District of Missouri



When: Sunday, April 03, 2022 at 4:00 PM

Where: at Reynolds Park pavilion (35 2nd Street, Caruthersville, MO 63830), adjacent to the Caruthersville Floodwall in Caruthersville, Missouri. See map for more information.

Why: The original floodwall in Caruthersville, Missouri, was constructed by locals around 1918. After the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927, the Flood Control Act of 1928 authorized a new and improved floodwall, constructed in 1932.

After the historic 2011 Mississippi River floods, the St. Francis Levee District of Missouri began requesting to replace the floodwall, with an official request to the Mississippi River Commission in April 2016. With portions of the wall nearly 100 years old, the Department of the Army received Federal funding through the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, beginning the design to replace the Caruthersville Floodwall in July 2018.

The new Caruthersville Floodwall will enhance the safety of more than 135,000 residents, $6.28 billion of property and $7.5 billion of agriculture in an area of 5,266 square miles behind the floodwall. The $20-25 million project is expected to be awarded this month (April 2022). Construction is slated to begin in summer 2022, with expected completion in winter 2024.

