Win Weekend Tickets With The JSE Surplus Cardinals Summer Sizzler!

Nothing like catching the Cardinals in Busch Stadium! All season long, River Radio and JSE Surplus is giving you the chance to win tickets to the weekend home games with two seats in section 162. You get tickets to BOTH weekend games, so you can double your baseball pleasure. There are 14 weekend home stands this season, and we’ll announce a winner the Friday morning before the weekend games, randomly drawn from all of that week’s entries. You’ve got from Sunday through Thursday at Noon to enter. Be sure to come back each week to enter for that week’s contest!

Thanks to JSE Surplus, we’ve got your weekend plans. Get entered today, and good luck from River Radio!

