Fleeing suspect in Cape crashes into historic landmark

The Southeast Missourian reports that a suspect who allegedly fled from Cape Girardeau police Saturday afternoon crashed into a wall at the site of a historic building. Police attempted to stop the suspect near the intersection of South Sprigg and Morgan Oak streets at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspect did not yield and left the scene. Police briefly pursued, but stopped less than a minute into the chase because of heavy traffic in the area. The suspect crashed into a wall at the facility commonly known as the “Flag House” and was taken into custody. The driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment. A social media post by Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation reportedly showed the suspect’s vehicle after the crash.

