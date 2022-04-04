Missouri business woman creates gas tax refund app

A restaurant owner from Cottleville in St. Charles County has created a way for Missourians to get their gas tax refund back easier. Tammi Hilton and a developer created the “No MO Gas Tax App.”

The gas tax law states drivers can reclaim what they paid in the new increases, but must submit receipts and information. Hilton says Missourians must be able to get their money as promised. A few legislators are trying to get the gas tax increase repealed, but face opposition from MODOT and State Senate Republican leaders. The tax is meant to fund road and bridge projects.

