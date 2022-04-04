Missouri has entered the endemic phase of its coronavirus response efforts. That means the state will end its universal contact tracing and individual case investigations, and encourages local health agencies to do this instead. Acting director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Paula Nickelson says the state is still stockpiling supplies in case of infection outbreaks.

The state has also ended its COVID-19 at-home test kit program, but Missourians may still be eligible to receive free tests from the federal government.

