MO Congressman says masks should never have been required on airlines

Northern Missouri Congressman Sam Graves, the top Republican on the House Transportation Committee, is calling on the Biden Administration to end its transportation mask mandate. Graves, who is a pilot, says masks should never have been required during flights.

The White House says the CDC is working to help develop “a revised policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor.”

