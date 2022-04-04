Monday, April 4th, 2022

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……



Manitoba, Canada– Brandon Police in Manitoba made it clear Friday that a recent assault involving a chocolate bunny was no joke. An employee at a business was injured after being hit with a “Mr. Solid” chocolate treat during an attempted robbery.



It happened in the 3400 block of Victoria Avenue on Thursday. A suspect was attempting to steal merchandise when the employee confronted him and that’s when he was hit by the chocolate treat.



The victim’s injuries were minor, while the suspect fled but was arrested nearby. He faces charges of assault and theft under $5,000. Brandon police says it shows suspects are unpredictable and will use whatever weapon is available to them.

