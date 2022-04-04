One jailed after leading law enforcement in vehicle pursuit

The Standard Democrat reports that a Sikeston man faces charges after a vehicle pursuit with law enforcement and allegedly resisting his arrest. 32-year-old Christopher Wiggins is charged with driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, and resisting arrest. Around 7 p.m. March 22, officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety observed a vehicle driven by Wiggins and attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. Wiggins failed to yield to the officers’ emergency lights and siren, and they pursued the vehicle several blocks before stopping. Once officers were able to stop Wiggins, they had reason to believe he was under the influence of intoxicants. Wiggins was arrested and charged through the Scott County prosecuting attorney’s office. Bond was set at $10,000, and he posted bond. A court date is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 26.

