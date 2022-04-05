Authorities identify body found in Ray Clinton Park

Officials with the Poplar Bluff Police Department and Butler County Coroner’s Office say that a woman was found dead yesterday morning in Ray Clinton Park. Lieutenant Josh Stewart with the Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that the woman was found by a mushroom hunter around 9:20 a.m. The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Crystal Vanlue, of Kennett. No foul play is suspected in the death, however Butler County Coroner Jim Akers says that an autopsy will be conducted tomorrow in Farmington to determine the cause of death.

