Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau County Closed for Pavement Repairs

Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau County will be closed as Construction Crews perform pavement repairs.

This section of roadway is located from Marsha Kay Drive to Kingshighway.

Weather permitting, work will begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday, April 18 and will end at 5 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!